Marjorie L. Pederzani

Marjorie L. (Rodgers) Pederzani, 93, of Warwick, formerly of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Honorable Paul P. Pederzani, Jr. for over 62 years.
Born in Providence, RI, she was a daughter of the late James E. and Bertha C. (Glaser) Rodgers and stepdaughter of the late Joseph I. White. Marjorie graduated from North Providence High School in 1945. She passed her Civil Service exams and became a Clerk-Stenographer and Typist. She worked in the administrative offices at Brown University and later for the Department of Children and Families. She was a member of The National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Club. As her children grew older, she would help her husband Paul at his law office as a secretary. As a teenager during the war years, she loved to dance and, along with her sisters, would take the bus to Rhodes on the Pawtuxet on Saturday nights. She also sang and competed in the Miss Rhode Island beauty pageant. After the war, Marjorie met Paul and it was Love at First Sight. While she was away visiting family in Illinois, she wrote to him saying, “When I get back, I want you to hold me in your arms for 30 days and If nobody claims me, I’m yours.” When they married, she was by his side as he took on the challenges of college and law school. She and Paul enjoyed a lasting and joyful marriage and cherished holidays and good times sharing lobster dinners at home with loved ones. Margie had an Irish wit and had many favorite sayings that she shared with us throughout her life. She loved poetry and could still recite verses from childhood. At the urging of a close friend, she joined the Little Rest chapter of the Sweet Adelines where she embraced her love for music and singing. Mostly, though, Marjorie was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who put her love for God, her family and her friends above all else. Throughout our lives, she would greet us with her smile, ask us about our day and provide us with gentle encouragement to help us through life’s ups and downs. Her life and her heart of gold will always be our inspiration.
Marjorie leaves two sons, Paul P. Pederzani III, Esq. (wife, April M.) of East Greenwich and Keith J. Pederzani (wife, Roseanna G.) of Coventry; and 8 grandchildren, Dr. Kayla J. Pederzani (fiancé, Patrick Kelaher), Dr. Paul P. Pederzani, IV, Paige M. Luken, Parker H. Luken (wife, Megan), Peyton B. Luken, Cassandra M. Pederzani, Thomas K. Pederzani (wife, Katherine), and Raquel Y. Pederzani. She is also survived by her brother, James E. Rodgers and many nieces and nephews. We had hoped she would be here in late July in anticipation of the birth of her first great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her three sisters, Barbara M. Scroggin, Virginia D. O’Neill, and Norma E. Wilcox.
Her funeral will be held at 9 am on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Her burial will take place in the RI Veterans’ Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be from 4-7 pm on Monday, June 21, 2021 in the funeral home.
A live streaming of the mass will take place at 10 am on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 and may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FaganQuinnFuneralHome/live_videos/
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
