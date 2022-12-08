Constance T. Lischio, 95, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 6, 2022 at Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini. She was the wife of the late Michele J. “Mike” Lischio. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Arthur W. Heroux and Beatrice (Gendron) Heroux.
Mrs. Lischio was the owner of Wickford Bowling Lanes in North Kingstown for many years. She was a Communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church and was an avid reader.
She leaves her loving sons: David M. Lischio and his wife Linda of North Kingstown and Thomas A. Lischio and his wife Kathy of North Kingstown. Cherished grandmother of Lisa D. Brown and her husband Kevin of North Kingstown, Michael A. Lischio and his wife Jen of North Kingstown, Christopher T. Lischio and his companion Jill of Warwick and great-grandmother of Connor, Kodi, McKayla, Emma and Samantha.
She was the sister of the late Gerard A. Heroux, Beatrice R. Heroux, Madeleine L. Heroux, Pauline H. Gingras, and Jacqueline Pirani.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
Calling Hours will be held Monday from 5-7 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the North Kingstown Free Library, 100 Boone Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
