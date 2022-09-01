Dennis John Cottle, 69, passed away peacefully on August 18th, 2022 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, surrounded by his family.
Dennis was born on August 16th, 1953 in Wakefield, Rhode Island to Carl Cottle and Anne (Macedonio) Cottle. He was raised in Wakefield and later in Narragansett, Rhode Island. He graduated from La Salle Academy in Providence in 1971, attended Marquette University, and received his bachelor’s degree from Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University.
Dennis earned his student pilot certificate in 1975 and became a flight instructor in New Bedford, Massachusetts in 1979. He began working at the Los Angeles Air Route Traffic Control Center as an air traffic controller in 1981. In 1987, Dennis was hired by Hawaiian Airlines as an airline pilot, where he continued working until his retirement in 2018. While employed at Hawaiian Airlines he became an airline captain, as well as check airman, responsible for conducting flight checks and instruction.
In 1990, on a layover in Apia, Samoa, in the South Pacific, Dennis met Carole Dear. They married on Maui, in Hawaii, and had two daughters, Alyssa and Danielle. The family moved to Bainbridge Island, Washington in 1997.
In addition to flying, Dennis loved camping and visiting national parks. Since 1990, he and Carole (and later with family and friends) enjoyed houseboating on Lake Powell. He loved working on cars, boats, planes, computers, and other electronics. There wasn’t a project he wouldn’t take on. Dennis was known to be exceptionally generous and always willing to help.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Anne Cottle. He is survived by his wife, Carole; his daughters, Alyssa and Danielle; his siblings: Robert Cottle (Jeanne); John Cottle (Karen); Pamela Cottle; Sharon Valliere (Peter); Karen Engstrume (Robert); Anne Marie Nazaru (Jhonni); and Carl Cottle (Sherry); as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support Prostate Cancer Research at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. A link to the donation page can be found online at https://www.cookfamilyfuneralhome.com/ under Dennis’s obituary, or mailed to Fred Hutch, 1100 Fairview Ave N, Mail Stop J5-200 Seattle, WA 98109. Please make sure to include Dennis Cottle’s name when sending in the donation.
