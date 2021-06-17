Camilla M. Wiener

Camilla Mae (Carroll) Wiener, a resident of Narragansett for 71 years, passed away on June 2, 2021 at the age of 96 in the manner she wished; in her home, quietly, surrounded by the love of her family.
Camilla, who preferred to be called Cam, was born March 14,1925 on her family’s farm near Wilmington, OH. She was the only child of Alberta Mae (Peale) and Willard Townsend Carroll. She thought being an only child was “quite marvelous”.
Cam graduated from Wilmington High School where she excelled in academics as well as theatre and music. She attended Wilmington College for two years and graduated from Keen University, NJ with her BA in Education.
Cam met the love of her life, Frank G. Wiener at the USO Club in Wilmington. Following a whirlwind courtship, the two were married May 5,1945 and for the next 66 years they lived a full life together.
Cam taught elementary school in Summit, NJ and, as was custom, she resigned to start a family. She restarted her career at Wickford Elementary School in Wickford, RI, where she made lifelong friendships. When Frank accepted a teaching position in Ankara, Turkey in 1968, Cam taught English as a second Language at the Turkish Military Language School. She strongly supported public education and was passionate in her belief in her students and their potential to excel.
Not one to sit around, Cam participated in many civic organizations and was committed to making positive changes within the community. She served as President of the Narragansett/South Kingstown League of Women Voters and was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution serving as the local Chapter Regent of Narragansett-Cooke-Gaspee Chapter and as the State Regent. It was her personal mission to recognize the patriotism of Native and Black Americans during our Revolution and to work with women of color to piece together service and family history records. Cam served on many local boards including the South County Museum, the Museum of Primitive Art and Culture, the Peace Dale Jonnycake Center, and received the notable Order of the Rockingham Arch from the Town of Narragansett.
Later in life (her early 80’s), she picked up needle point and knitting. She gifted many of her pillows and blankets to friends and family and donated knitted blankets to the Veteran’s hospital. It was not in her nature to be boastful or to brag, when something needed to be done, she just did it.
In her own words: “I would like to thank my thoughtful, interesting, and loving family of six children, which has grown to 25 members including spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren, for making life full of surprises, adventures, and travels. I also would like to thank friends, neighbors, and acquaintances far and near for adding fullness and meaning to my life. I had a good life, good friends and great children.”
Her wish for all of you is to enjoy each day, be kind to one another, remain active, read good books and sleep well. God Bless You All.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kingston Congregational Church on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10:30 AM. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Church Hall. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, League of Women Voters South County, P.O. Box 1036, Westerly, RI 02891 in memory of Cam. Burial will be private. For guestbook and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
