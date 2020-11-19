Richard L. Whaley, 85, of North Kingstown, died November 9, 2020 at Roberts Health Centre. He was the loving husband of Carol L. Whaley. Born in East Greenwich, he was a son of the late Jesse A. Whaley & Bertha L. (Thiel) Whaley.
Richard worked as a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for many years until his retirement. Additionally, he was a professional trombone player who shared his musical talents throughout the community. He had the honor of performing at the Inaugural Ball for President George H.W. Bush and playing in the movie “Meet Joe Black.” He also played for Michael Dutra, the Lafayette Band, ROMPS Band, & with Dixieland Pops.
He was a Communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wickford and proudly served in the U.S. Army during peacetime.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving sons: James A. Whaley of Woonsocket, Thomas L. Whaley of Los Angeles, CA, and Joseph C. Whaley & his husband Brian Rowley of Oakland Park, FL. Cherished grandfather of Emily Whaley & Annabelle Whaley. He was the brother of Donald F. Whaley of North Kingstown, & the late Jesse Whaley, David Whaley, & his twin brother Charles R. Whaley. He also leaves many nieces & nephews.
His funeral and burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, any gifts in his memory to Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
