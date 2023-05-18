Raymond E. Durand

Raymond “Ray” E. Durand, 80, passed away in Michigan on March 25, 2023. He was married for 32 years to the late Kathleen “Kathy” E. (Arruda) Durand.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Arthur & Lucille Durand.
He was employed as Director of Pharmacy at Kent County Memorial Hospital until his retirement in 2010. He loved to travel, was a member of the Chorus of Westerly, performed in local theater, a fierce supporter of local artists, and was an accomplished musician.
He is survived by his sister, Gloria Biermann of Clay, Michigan.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, May 24 from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. with a prayer service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. His interment will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ray’s name may be made to your local Animal Shelter or Humane Society.
Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home online for information and online condolences at www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.