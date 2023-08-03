John A. Kiddon of North Kingstown unexpectedly passed away on July 12, 2023 at the age of 71 from a recently diagnosed melanoma. He was the beloved husband of Brian L. Gallagher, whom he met in 1994 on a hike in the White Mountains of NH. He is also survived by his sister Anne Marie, brother Paul and wife Betty, and cousin ‘Bobby’ Boulanger. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Anne (Kuzemchak) Kiddon.
John was creative, self-motivated, engaged in life and attained the rank of both Order of the Arrow and Eagle Scout.
John’s academic journey started in a small Ukrainian Catholic school near his hometown of Kulpmont, Pennsylvania, followed by high school in Indiana, Pennsylvania where his family relocated. John next attended Lehigh University earning both a B.S. and Master’s degree in chemistry.
John then spent almost a decade near Minneapolis working for Honeywell and residing in an uninsulated cottage on the shore of Medicine Lake. In 1990 John moved to Rhode Island to attend the Graduate School of Oceanography at URI where he received a PhD in Chemical Oceanography. While at URI he was on several transatlantic research cruises and spent several weeks at the Vostok Russian Research Station isolated on the interior Antarctic ice-cap helping collect drilled ice core samples for research.
John spent the next 25 years at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a chemical oceanographer where he helped author over 25 papers and reports. John greatly enjoyed collaborating with local and national colleagues, assisting state partners and mentoring new employees.
After retiring at the end of 2019, John and Brian became snowbirds buying a home in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Throughout his life John maintained an active lifestyle engaging in hiking, biking, walking and particularly pursuing his passion for gardening.
John poured energy and love into his garden . He built brick pathways, stone walls and was a careful steward of each plant. His trademark generosity of spirit lives on in the gardens of his myriad friends who benefitted from his gifted transplants.
Cooking was John’s other passion. He loved to host get togethers and tinkering with recipes new and old. He could always be counted on to bring the main dish for holiday meals both for work and family. He was particularly renowned for his pastry crusts and jars of homemade tomato sauce which he loved to share with family and friends.
John will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. A celebration of his life will be held in the Autumn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s honor to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and the American Red Cross. Condolences may be posted online with the Fagan-Quinn Funeral home, www.TheQuinnFunderalHome.com.
Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home online for information and online condolences, www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.