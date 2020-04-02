Linda Brayman, 70 of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Sunny View Nursing Home in Warwick. Born in Pawtucket, she was the loving daughter of the late Edward Brayman, Jr. and Elizabeth H. Calderwood.
She was employed as an administrative assistant in the banking industry while living in California. She also attended California State University. Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wickford. Linda’s passion was making and collecting dolls.
Her memorial service will be private in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or the First Baptist Church of Wickford, 44 Main St., North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.