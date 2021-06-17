Heidi W. Murphy, 75, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on June 10, 2021 at Heatherwood Health Care Center. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank Mitchell and Anne (Wood) Mitchell.
Heidi was a graduate of Salve Regina School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse working in Hospice care for many years until her retirement. She was a Communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wickford and member of the North Kingstown Community Chorus. She was a talented artist, loved ice cream, and enjoyed spending time on her daughter’s farm in Exeter. She was a loving foster mother to the children in her care for many years.
She leaves her loving children: Matthew Murphy and his wife Kerry of Glocester, RI, Annie M. Barra and her husband Dean of Exeter, Karen Murphy of Hope Valley, and Michael Murphy and his wife Andrea of Florida. Cherished grandmother of MaryFrancis Murphy, Katherine Murphy, Sydney Barra, Skylar Barra, Andrew McMahon, Bridgette Norell, Alyson McMahon, and Aaliyah Murphy. She was the sister of Ann Dunham of South Kingstown, Michael Mitchell of Las Vegas, NV, and Margaret Maney of New Hampshire. She was the former wife of Charles Murphy, Jr.
Her Requiem Eucharist will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Burial will follow in the Old Narragansett Church Cemetery.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call on Monday from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the North Kingstown Food Pantry, 445 School Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
