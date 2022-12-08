Caroline M. Gadrow passed away November 22, 2022 at home surrounded by family.
She was born in Newport on August 9, 1951 to Frank S. and Amy E. Perry. Carol had four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her husband Victor Gadrow, sons Michael Costa and Patrick Gadrow, step son Daniel Gadrow (deceased), daughter Michele Collard, and step daughter Wendy Gadrow. She had eight grandchildren, a great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was an avid gardener, reader, knitter, and quilter. She worked for 50 years as a bookkeeper at Anthony`s Seafood. Carol`s smile and sense of humor could light up any room.
Visiting hours were held Saturday, December 3 in Avery-Storti Funeral Home.
Donations in her name can be made to Kinney Azalea Gardens at 2391 Kingstown Road, Kingston, RI 02881 or Hope Hospice at 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
The family asks for you to respect their privacy.
