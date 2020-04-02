Fenwick G. Palazzo

Fenwick “Tib” G. Palazzo, 87 of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Jean E. (Chouinard) Palazzo for 62 years. Born in East Greenwich, he was a son of the late Clemente and Mary A. (Catanio) Palazzo.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Palazzo served his country honorably during the Korean War. He continued his service in the Army Reserves until 1961. Mr. Palazzo was the owner and operator of Palazzo Brothers Inc., Auto Salvage where he worked alongside his brother, Wally. During this time, he was the owner of the Oak Hill Lounge, known today as the Oak Hill Tavern. Mr. Palazzo was a communicant and usher at St. Bernard Church in North Kingstown. He was a member of the Auto Wreckers Association of R.I., American Legion Post #12, South Kingstown Elk’s Lodge #1899, Knights of Columbus-St. Francis Council #2011, North Kingstown FOP #33, and the Marine Corps League.
Mr. Palazzo was the loving father of Barry G. Palazzo, and Tina M. Morris; devoted grandfather of Joshua R. Morris, Shannon L. Pillon (husband, Timothy), and Kaitlyn M. Morris; great-grandfather of Kyle, Matthew, Nicholas, and Aubrey Pillon. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Palazzo was predeceased by his four brothers, Edward B. Palazzo, Clemente Palazzo, Jr., Michael A. Palazzo, and Wallace “Wally” E. Palazzo.
A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020. Burial with military funeral honors will follow in the RI Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. A visitation and celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for service information, and online condolences.
