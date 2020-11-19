Marilyn R. Rittenberg

Marilyn Ruth Rittenberg, dearly beloved wife of Richard William Rittenberg of Blessed Memory, has been laid to rest privately after a short illness. Marilyn is survived by three children, Lee (and Elisha) Rittenberg, Joni (and James) LeDonne, and Ellen (and Mark) Bresner. Gramsy to Bobby, Ethan, Alex, Amanda, Rebecca, Samantha, Alyssa and JD. Great Gramsy to Landon and Lucy.
Roberts Health Center of North Kingstown Rhode Island was Marilyn’s last nurturing and joyful home. A passionate antique dealer, Marilyn cherished her Marblehead Massachusetts residence. Marilyn grew up in Dorchester with her loving mother Emily Ruth Lurie of Blessed Memory and graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School.
May Marilyn’s life be a Blessing, as she will be missed.
