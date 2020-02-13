Bertha “Irene” Maine, 74, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5th, after a well fought battle with cancer.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday February 14th, 10- 11 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Santana Center, 1459 Boston Neck Road, Saunderstown, RI 02874, http://www.thesantanacenter.org. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
