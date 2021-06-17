Martha S. Frost

Martha Sylvia (Smith) Frost, of Wakefield, passed away in the early morning of June 7, 2021. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Cyril E. Frost, Jr. Born in Richmond, RI in 1932, Martha was the daughter of the late William Hollis and Margaret (Whaley) Smith.
Martha was a devoted member of the Peace Dale Congregational Church prior to her illness, serving as Church Historian and on many committees including Women’s Fellowship. She was a telephone operator with the former New England Telephone, served as Regent, Chaplain and Historian with the Narragansett-Cooke-Gaspee chapter of the DAR, and was also a member of the Pioneers, South County Museum and the Order of the Eastern Star. Martha was a member of the South Kingstown High School class of 1950.
She is survived by her three children: Michael E. Frost of Groton, CT, Susan B. Frost of Old Lyme, CT (husband Dan Renn), and William A. Frost (wife Karen), five grandchildren: Christopher Gallagher (wife Kara), David Gallagher (wife Brooke), Meg Frost (husband Otto Gregory), Will Frost, and Mattie Renn, eleven great-grandchildren, three nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her brothers William and Harold Smith, and sister Margaret Wright.
Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin. Animals held a special place in her very large heart. She was a faithful friend to so many, dedicating her life to the service of others. Martha’s favorite place in the world was her family’s cottage “down pond”, and wild horses wouldn’t have kept her from the Whaley family’s monthly “cousin’s lunch”. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service was held Saturday, June 12th at Peace Dale Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Peace Dale Congregational Church, or Hope Health Hospice Care, 143 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.