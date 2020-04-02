Edna O’Neill Mattson, 84 of North Kingstown, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the youngest daughter of the late Francis “Dewey” O’Neill and Edna “Nana” (Sanderson) O’Neill.
For nearly 40 years Edna worked as the Director of Facility Use of the Community Colleges of Rhode Island. She was active on the CCRI Foundation, organized the Academic Decathlon, supported student leadership committees, and was engaged as a union representative. She retired at age 81.
A proud Democrat, Edna served as the Rhode Island Democratic National Committee Woman and as a Super Delegate. Her love of politics began as a young girl shaking hands with Eleanor Roosevelt. She went on to volunteer for John F. Kennedy and has been passionately involved in local, state, and national politics ever since.
Moving her military family from coast to coast before settling down in North Kingstown, Edna has a life long history of volunteer service. From her early days as a girl scout, to her years of volunteerism with the American Red Cross, Navy Relief Society, and service as Committee Chair Member for the RIESGR, Edna was always ready to lend a helping hand.
As a result, she received many awards over the years. Most recently the YWCA Women of Achievement Award and the RIDNC Eleanor Slater Award. Known far and wide as a life-force whose spirit and passion were unparalleled, she was the life of every party and put her heart in everything she did.
She was the proud mother of John O’Neill Mattson, Annette Hofmann (wife) and the loving grandmother of her “Sunshine” Anna Mattson-Hofmann. Edna is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Edna was predeceased by her two sons, James “Jim” Walter Mattson and Edwin Albert Mattson; and three siblings, James O’Neill, Patricia Shamon, and Terrance O’Neill.
A private family burial service will be held at the Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery of North Kingstown. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, a visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Save the Bay.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for service details and online condolences.
