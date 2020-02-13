Fritz Wenisch, Ph.D., 75, of Narragansett, RI, passed away Thursday, January 30th after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Theresia (Weinknecht) Wenisch for 51 years.
Born in Austria, he received his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Salzburg in 1968. Dr. Wenisch was a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Rhode Island where he taught for 48 years. He served as Department Chair from 1974 to 1991 and retired in May of 2019. He was the author of numerous books, translations, and articles. Among his books are The Objectivity of Values; Philosophy and its Methods; Judaism, Christianity, and Islam; and Is Faith in the Gospels Irrational? For over a decade, he contributed to the “Face of Religion” column in the Providence Journal.
Besides his wife he is survived by three children, Michael Wenisch and his wife Michelle of Rockville, MD; Magdalena Andres, her husband Frank, and their sons Ian and Peter of Jamestown, RI; and Thomas Wenisch, his wife Shannon, and their son Ansel of Madison, WI. He is also survived by five siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister Maria Wenisch. He was a communicant of St. Thomas More Parish in Narragansett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Saturday, February 22nd at St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland Street, Narragansett with burial at St. Francis Cemetery immediately following. Visiting hours are at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI, Friday, February 21st, 5-7pm. For information and condolences, please visit https://www.averystortifuneralhome.com/obituary/fritz-wenisch-phd.
