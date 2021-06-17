Thomas E. Moorehead, Jr., 75, of Wakefield, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was the husband of the late Sherri (Grinnell) Moorehead. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Thomas E. Moorehead, Sr. and Margaret (Barrington) Moorehead.
Thomas was an industrial electrician for Kenyon Piece and Dye Works for many years before retiring and was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Martin of north Kingstown and three children, Thomas of CA, Mary Margaret of MT and Ernie of VA. He was the brother of the late Robert Moorehead and Sandra McGovern.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a committal service with Military Honors on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
