David A. Sprague, 92, a lifelong resident of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 8, 2021. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Lucas) Sprague. Born in East Greenwich, he was the son of the late Edward N. Sprague and Lena M. (Arnold) Sprague.
Mr. Sprague was the Head Custodian at Wickford Elementary School for 25 years until his retirement in 1994. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. David was a member and Deacon of the LaFayette A.C. Church for many years until its closure. He attended Beacon Free Will Baptist Church in Exeter.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving daughters, Pamela Sprague Bilodeau of North Kingstown and Debora Sprague Knight and her husband Rodney of Kissimmee, FL. Cherished grandfather of Edward Bilodeau, Joseph Bilodeau, Lisa Knight, Kelly Knight, and three great-grandchildren.
His graveside service was held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Elm Grove Cemetery in North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
