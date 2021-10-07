Ann G. Wilder

Ann Phillips Gardiner Wilder died last Friday morning surrounded by family. She was 100 years old, yet she knew us all until the end.
She was an energetic high school cheerleader who loved dancing to big bands at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, and after attending the Katherine Gibbs School, she met her future husband at the University of Chicago.
She became a war bride and went on to raise three children by herself while working as a secretary, a waitress, a Head Start teacher in Kingston, a college house parent while finishing her degree, an elementary school teacher at the Flynn School in Providence, and finally a secretary at URI.
She was a sensitive portrait painter using pastels and oils, and, later, she researched fertility patterns and the possibility that the birth and death patterns she found in families might help predict cancer.
She lived Independently in her own North Kingstown home up until her death. In her final years, she particularly enjoyed gardening, feeding birds and other wild creatures, and sawing small wood for her pot-belly stove, her last such efforts being a week before she died. She loved sweets, peanut butter crackers, and coffee.
Mostly she loved family and you didn’t need a reservation.
She leaves behind daughter Melissa (Tex), son Brian (Gigi), son John (Meg) and his former spouse Carolyn; grandchildren Erik, Ty (Stephanie), Amanda (Alex), Kieran (Kelly), Ailey; and great grandchildren Sean, Brett, Oomi (Great Surfer), plus another sweetheart awaiting birth.
