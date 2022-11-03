N. Peter Magnant, 95, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Roberts Health Centre. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Barber) Magnant. Born in North Kingstown, he was a son of the late Napoleon I. Magnant and Yvonne T. (LaBelle) Magnant.
Peter was a Firefighter with the Town of North Kingstown for many years, retiring as Lieutenant. He enjoyed bowling, boating, and playing poker. He was a member of the Wickford Club
He leaves his loving children: Gwynne A. Lambert and her husband Terry of Lafayette, LA, Helyn M. Palmer and her husband Ronald of Charleston, SC, and N. Peter Magnant, Jr. and his wife Edelia of Westerly. Cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Margaret “Peggy” Magnant, Theresa “Tessie” Pendergast, and Joseph Magnant.
His Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, October 29 in St. Bernard Church in North Kingstown. Burial followed in Elm Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
