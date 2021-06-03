Marianne J. Brunelle

Marianne J. (Rando) Brunelle, 85, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021. She was the devoted wife of the late Claude Brunelle; loving mother of four children Paul Brunelle (Ret. Jamestown US Postal Service) and his wife Lori of Exeter, Dr. Vincent Brunelle and his wife April of North Kingstown, David Brunelle of North Kingstown and Ivy Jeannine Brunelle of West Warwick; grandmother of six Damon Brunelle (deceased), Trevor Brunelle, Brandon Brunelle, Matthew Brunelle, Aaron Brunelle and Danielle Horowitz; great-grandmother to three Kihara, Aidan and Thea.
Born in Pittsfield, MA a daughter of the late Manuel and Ida (Archey) Rando, she is last surviving Rando of ten siblings.
Marianne loved to express her skills in the kitchen as a well-trained cook, she learned many of her skills while living in Paris France with Claude during one of his tours of duty in the United States Army. She was a success and sought after cake decorator with many years celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and weddings with custom designed to order cakes. Her devotion to family was strong and anchored to her strong religious upbringing. She spent many hours cooking for the priest and often the Bishop as she helped the St. Francis de Sales church at the rectory.
Her funeral will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8:30am from the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory-South County Chapel, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Visiting hours are Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 5-8pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
