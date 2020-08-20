Ethel M. Hill, 90, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 at West View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Whitney W. Hill. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis Ward & Ethel M. (Tubbs) Ward.
Mrs. Hill worked as a school bus driver for North Kingstown Public Schools and with the North Kingstown Board of Canvassers for many years. She was a Communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wickford.
She leaves her children: David M. Hill and Tena M. Hill. She was the mother of the late Whitney W. Hill, II and the late Nan M. Wickersheim. Cherished grandmother of Sara Byers, Garrett Hill, Lindsey Hill, Breanna Hill, Stephen Wickersheim, & 5 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Louis Ward & the late George Ward.
Her Requiem Eucharist at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will be private. Burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the North Kingstown Animal Shelter, 395 Hamilton Allenton Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.