Dianne M. Towne, 76, passed away at home on April 19, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Warren Towne and oldest daughter of the late Leon and Helen Desarmeaux. Dianne was born on October 29, 1945 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Michael Towne of Jamestown, RI and Danielle (Towne) Oaks, her partner Nate Oaks, and their foster daughter Emilee of Boston, MA. She is also survived by her sister, Debra Desarmeaux, of Belton, Texas and her granddaughter Zoe Beatrice Cook of South Kingstown, RI. Dianne and Warren met as children while their fathers were stationed at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, CT. After living in France for her father’s three-year tour, Dianne and Warren were reunited in high school in Woodbridge, VA. They had been married 53 years and lived in Kingston for the last 36 years. Dianne was a devoted first-grade teacher at Wickford Elementary School, a committed volunteer with Meals on Wheels, and most recently she served as the secretary of the Kingston Improvement Association. The Towne family expresses sincere gratitude to the visiting nurses of South County Home Health for their dedicated care in recent months. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917. For online condolences, please visit
www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
