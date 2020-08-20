Joan E. Calo (Carlin), 73, of Pawcatuck, CT, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Westerly Hospital. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Lillian E. (Ford) Carlin.
Joan was a banking supervisor for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her children, Michael Rowan and his wife Beth of Stonington, CT and Stacy Hochstein and her husband Lorin of San Jose, CA and was the mother of the late David V. Rowan. She is also survived by four grandchildren, David V. Rowan, Jr., Benjamin and Julian Hochstein and Demetria Aaron; a great-grandson, Quinn Aaron; a brother, John F. Carlin of Lincoln and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Home & Hospice Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
