Grace (Menzies) Dickens, 93, of North Kingstown, died April 17, 2020 at Scalabrini Villa. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Dickens. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John E. Menzies & Rachel W. (Gatey) Menzies.
Grace worked as a dental assistant for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Exeter Chapel.
She is survived by her nieces & nephews, Beverly Gadoury of Durham NC, Margaret Sisson of RI, Janet Menzies of NH, Bruce Menzies of RI and James Menzies of LA.
Her graveside service at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
