William W. Cooper

William (Bill) Webster Cooper passed away at home on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 81. Bill was born in New York City on April 7, 1939 but grew up in Rome, New York. He attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he earned a Master’s degree in Engineering Physics. After graduating he worked at the Space Lab at MIT in Cambridge, MA until he left to pursue graduate studies in biomedical engineering and mathematics at the University of Rhode Island.
While working at MIT, William met Joyce Ladner and they married in 1967. Together they raised two sons, Gregory, and Nicholas. After Nicholas was born, William became a stay-at-home dad, and prepared tasty and creative vegetarian meals while keeping tabs on his two boys. He also enjoyed his daily jogs, crossword puzzles, classical music, and reading on a wide variety of topics that nourished his intellectual curiosity.
For many years, William was an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Bedford, MA where he completed the requirements for a Degree of Master Mason. He joined the Masonic Lodge in Wakefield and the Shriners after moving to RI.
William is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Cooper, and his son Gregory and grandson Nathan in Seattle, WA, and son Nicholas in Providence, RI. He also is survived by two sisters Liane Sismondo of Syracuse, NY and Susan Cooper of Seymour, MO.
A Celebration of Life for family and close friends is planned for the spring or summer in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of William to any of the following: Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston, MA; Cornell University Department of Electrical Engineering, Ithaca, NY; or Beacon Hospice, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
