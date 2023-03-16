Elizabeth Lillibridge

Elizabeth “Dolly” (Sherman) Lillibridge, 96, of South Kingston passed away at home on Wednesday, March 8, 2022. Dolly was born in Wakefield, Rhode Island and was a lifetime resident. She was the daughter of the late Rowland and Elizabeth “Betty” Sherman and was the beloved wife of the late Lewis “Frank” Lillibridge. The two were married for over 62 years.
As a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, she gave love unconditionally and taught us all the importance of honesty, kindness, perseverance, and inner strength. Known for straight forwardness and frank opinions, she was also known for having an open mind, an open heart, and an open door. She welcomed all to her home with a smile and a cup of coffee because the coffeepot was always on.
As the matriarch of her large extended family, she was the bond that held us together through times of joy and celebrations as well as our deepest sorrows.
Throughout her life she was a champion for animals, both great and small, and her small feline companions brought her great joy.
She is survived by her three children, John Lillibridge, Jeff Lillibridge and Bonnie Smith, all of Wakefield. five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren as well as a large extended family.
Dolly is predeceased by her siblings, Carol McGovern, Gardner Sherman, Rowland Sherman, George Sherman, Emily Richards, Neil Sherman, and Sally Reposa
Visiting hours were held Wednesday, March 15. Her funeral will be held Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Colombia St, Wakefield. Burial will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery in Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, please send donation in her name to Animal Rescue Rhode Island (ARRI), PO Box 458, Wakefield, RI 02880. For guestbook and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
