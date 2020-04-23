Judy Pysariw (Zemlickova) also known as “Jitka”, 98, of Tefft Hill Road, Richmond, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Jacob Pysariw. Born in Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of the late Josef & Frantiska Zemlicka.
Judy is best remembered by her family and friends for her elegance of manner and of spirit. A real “lady” in every aspect of the word. Generous in spirit, in her humor, in her skills, and in her heart. She reached out and connected with everyone. Her outgoing nature and concern for others were hallmarks of her kind and caring nature. No need was denied; everyone was welcome. Children and animals were drawn to her like a magnet. Her friendships spanned the globe and remembrances are flowing in fiercely.
Her tangible skills were also legion: An avid gardener, preserving and pickling her bounty—and sharing it with all; an exceptionally skilled and talented seamstress who often created and completed her own designs as well as sewing for family and friends; her knitting, crocheting, and embroidery were exquisite; her culinary and pastry skills were renowned; and her dinner parties were eagerly anticipated. Her greatest joy was in sharing her talents, with family, with friends, with guests, with visitors. Judy, herself, was a great dancer, loved travel, and was multilingual.
But she was so much more than her tangible skills and talents. Judy will be particularly remembered for her gentle manner, her all-encompassing kindness to all, her love and acceptance of everyone, and her generous heart.
She is survived by three daughters and their families: Irene Romanelli, Esq. (husband, Paul Romanelli) of East Hartford, CT and Wickford, RI; Dagmar Comer of Richmond, RI; and, Alena Golding (husband, Ernest Golding, III) of Wickford, RI ; five grandchildren: Karina Romanelli, Mark Romanelli, Roman Comer, Laryssa Tierney (husband, Steven Tierney), and Ernest Golding, IV (fiancée, Laura Daylor); and two great-grandchildren: Alena Tierney and Maia Tierney.
She was sister to the late Josef Zemlicka of Prague, Czechoslovakia.
Her private Funeral Liturgy will be held in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home of North Kingstown. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service honoring her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Shriners Organization would be sincerely appreciated.
