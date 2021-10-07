Margaret Demitroff

Margaret Marks Demitroff passed away peacefully on the morning of September 19, 2021 at age 91. She lived a beautiful life, full of love and kindness. Her generous spirit was apparent to all who were lucky enough to know her.
Marge was born in Edwardsville, Illinois, to Charles W. and Edna L. (Kriege) Marks. She was the proud younger sister of five older brothers: Arlyn Marks, Robert Marks, Ray Marks, Jim Marks, and John Marks. She recently celebrated 61 happy years of marriage to John (Jack) F. Demitroff. Marge attended DePauw University and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in education, and attended graduate school at the University of Iowa. She taught kindergarten for almost 20 years in Decatur, Illinois and Iowa City, Iowa. She was initiated into the PEO Sisterhood in Iowa City, and continued her membership in Chapter B, Rhode Island, after she and Jack moved to Kingston, Rhode Island in 1975. She served as president of that organization in both locales and was a member for over 60 years. She and Jack were members of the First Methodist Church in Iowa City, and longtime members of the Kingston Congregational Church, in Kingston.
She leaves behind her husband, Jack, her son John Demitroff, Jr. and his wife Sandy, of Corona del Mar, CA, and her daughter Ann Lenox and her husband Frank, of North Kingstown, RI. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and five beloved grandchildren, Matthew Demitroff, Erica Demitroff, Christopher Lenox, Allison Lenox, and Catherine Lenox.
Marge was the sweetest and most caring of souls. She thoroughly enjoyed interacting with people of all ages, and her life was truly an example of a life well-lived. Her family will miss her dearly.
A celebration of Marge’s life will be held on October 16 at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of Kingston Congregational Church, 2610 Kingstown Rd, Kingston, RI. A reception to follow in Fellowship Hall at Kingston Congregational Church, Kingston, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston Congregational Church, 2610 Kingstown Rd, Kingston, RI, 02881, or The PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50312. For guestbook and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.