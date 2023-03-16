Peggy Lee Maxwell passed away peacefully at her home in Altoona, FL, surrounded by her beloved family on February 21, 2023.
Born in Moultrie, GA, on June 29,1934, she was a daughter of the late Aaron Carl and Ouida Sewell Maxwell. She was the sister of the late Thomas Maxwell, Caroline Maxwell Newsome, and Rhonda Maxwell Gibbs. Peggy was a compassionate and ardent woman with a big heart, strong conviction, and a fierce devotion to family. She dedicated much of her life to understanding the complexities of the human psyche and encouraging those around her to seek their greatest and deepest truths.
Peggy attended Valdosta State College earning a B.A. in Sociology. It was then she met her late husband, Thomas Floyd Weaver. Peg and Tom traveled the world together with their three young children, only to land in Rhode Island where she spent much of her adult life before moving to Vermont and then to Florida for her final years. She was always surrounded by her loving family who were blessed with her unwavering support and wisdom.
Peggy was an adoring mother and grandmother, aunt, cousin, sister, and friend, always speaking her mind, even when it got her into trouble. She was a confidant and advisor to many who sought guidance, love, or encouragement. She spent many of her years in Rhode Island working as a resident counselor at The Lighthouse for Youth, a non-profit for young women seeking life skills. In her later years, Peggy could be found in the garden, drinking a Mountain Dew or creating beautiful handwork to be shared with her loved ones.
She is survived by her three beloved children and their spouses, Catherine Weaver and William Mauran, James and Rose Weaver, and Kirsten Weaver and Michael Reali; her brother James Maxwell and his wife Nancy Maxwell. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a deeply cherished extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her loss is great, but her legacy of love and pursuit of enlightenment are greater.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at Moultrie Pinecrest Memory Gardens Cemetery in Moultrie, GA.
In her honor, please consider a donation to Heifer International, an organization that Peg donated to regularly.
