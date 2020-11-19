Peter ‘Pete’ Davis Buckley, Sr., 89, passed away on November 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Muriel (Huling) Buckley for 66 joyful years. He was the father of Kim Buckley Falcone and her husband, Robert, Peter D. Buckley, Jr. and his wife, Karen Braica, and Todd J. Buckley and his wife Donna (Shea) all of South Kingstown. He was the brother of Janet B. Nill of Cranston, the late Betsy B. Batten and the late Charie Buckley. He was the grandfather of of Jessica, Danielle, Joanna, Lacia, Connor, Amanda, Tylor, Madison and Noah. He was the great grandfather of Cameron. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pete was born July 16, 1931 in Providence, RI to the late Irving and Beatrice (Davis) Buckley. He graduated from Aldrich High School in Warwick, and went on to earn a business degree from the University of Rhode Island in 1954. He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, ending his military career as Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1964. Finding success in the field of insurance and financial planning, he was an agent at New York Life in the 1950’s, then served as RI Agency Manager of the Provident Mutual Life Insurance Company from the 1960’s to 1976. In 1977 he co-founded The Insurance Center in Warwick, where he served the community as an independent agent, building many friendships, professional and personal, along the way until his retirement in 1995. An avid salt and fresh water fisherman and fly tyer, boater, golfer, traveler, dog lover, and vegetable gardener, he was also a great lover of nature, as well as a great dancer up until his late 80’s. He and his loving and devoted wife, Muriel, raised their three children and a multitude of pets, including a flock of chickens, at the family homestead overlooking Apponaug Cove. In later years Pete and Muriel wintered at their ‘Little Condo in (Sarasota,) Florida’. Pete’s legacy also includes nine grandchildren, whose interests and career paths span from sports and fitness, culinary arts, sustainable business, medical, veterinary, health and marine science; and one great grand daughter who has just begun to explore the world around her.
Pete was a longtime member of the Warwick Rotary Club, Warwick Country Club, and Fishing Valley in Richmond, RI, and active in the Warwick Junior Football League and Narragansett Council of Boy Scouts. He was also a member of and served on the vestry at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Apponaug for many years. He was a jovial, caring soul who brought laughter and fun to every social occasion he was part of. His devoted family and friends will miss this, as well as his kindness and guidance, very much.
A visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2 - 4 pm, with a service to follow at 4 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Full obituary and condolences can be found at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Save the Bay Center, 100 Save the Bay Drive, Providence, RI 02905.
