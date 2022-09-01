On Thursday, August 4, Renee Vachon McHale of Nashua, NH, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at the tender age of 78. Renee was a vibrant and feisty woman, dedicated to spreading beauty everywhere she went. She was an incredibly talented craftswoman and mastered many skills throughout her life.
She created beautiful heirloom quilts, knitted countless cozy sweaters, made elaborate needlepoint pieces, and could sew anything with ease, including the flower girl dresses for her daughter’s wedding. But her favorite and most prolific art form was toll painting, which she used to express her love of New England and the outdoors. Renee was an avid gardener and created a beautiful oasis that she loved to share with friends and family. Renee’s many passions also included cooking, dining out, hiking, exploring the outdoors, golfing, and her animals.
Professionally, Renee was a successful small business owner and lifelong hairdresser. Renee graduated from Castle College on the Dean’s list, and South Kingstown High School.
Renee is survived by her three children, Aaron Cleaver, Leslie Cleaver Wood, and Traci Joy, her four grandchildren, Karsten Cleaver-Stigum, Imogen Cleaver-Stigum, Elise Cleaver-Stigum, and Dean Wood, as well as her three siblings, Suzanne Briggs, Chris Vachon, and Denise Vachon, and her partner, Norbert McHale. She also had many long-cherished friends throughout her life that she considered family. Her passing leaves a gap in many hearts, and she will be sorely missed.
In lieu of a traditional service, a mass and beachside remembrance will be held at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Renee’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or more information regarding services, please visit https://www.csnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.