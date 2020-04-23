Elizabeth A. Parrillo

Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Clearing skies after some evening light rain. Low 37F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening light rain. Low 37F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.