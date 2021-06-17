Spencer J. Martin passed peacefully at home on Saturday, June 12, 2021 surrounded by his family. Spencer was born in Providence on February 2, 1942 to his parents Ralph and Mary (Barnes). A lifelong Rhode Islander, Spencer grew up in Cranston. He and his beloved wife, Kathy of 54 years met at a Providence College mixer in 1961.
Spencer received his BS in accounting from Bryant College and his MS in accounting from the University of Rhode Island. He and Kathy then moved to Champaign Illinois, where he earned his PhD in accounting from the University of Illinois in 1970.
That same year, he joined URI as a professor of accounting and taught there for 45 years. He was Chairman of the Accounting Department from 1973-1981, and again from 1984-1990. Spencer spent 20 summers teaching in the Arthur Anderson Executive Development course at the University of Illinois. He also taught at the University of Braunschweig in Germany for four years. He loved teaching and received numerous awards for excellence.
Spencer presented accounting seminars to national and international companies. He also served as an expert witness in several cases for the U.S. Department of Justice. His research was published in the Journal of Taxation, The CPA Journal and others.
Spencer loved people and his family was his greatest joy. He was often found watching his eldest two grandchildren play sports, traveling with Kathy, and rooting for the Red Sox with his sons. He also loved playing golf at Jamestown Golf Course, sailing Salt Pond, and investing in the stock market. He savored his time vacationing in Vermont and traveling through Europe, especially Germany.
Besides his wife Kathy, he is also survived by his sons Douglas and Christopher, their wives Kristen & Emma, and his grandchildren Hank, Ellie & Lucy. He also leaves his brother Stuart.
The family would like to thank all of Spencer’s caregivers that have been a tremendous support for the past 3 years. Thank you Nancy, Rebecca, Brittany, Susan, Lynn, Meghan and especially Brianna and Patrick. Also thank you to Diane and Larry for helping to care for the caretaker. We would also like to thank all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Rhode Island and South County Hospitals. The care was wonderful!
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 17 from 3-6 p.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home at 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Spencer J. and Kathleen Martin Accounting Scholarship at the University of Rhode Island, or to the McAuley Ministries of Providence RI.
