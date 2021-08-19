William R. Devine

William “Bill” R. Devine, 83, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathleen (Farrell) Devine; two daughters, Jennifer H. Devine and Melissa K. Devine; two sons, William “Bill” R. Devine, Jr. and his wife Melissa, and son Edward “Ted” F. Devine. Bill is also survived by his four grandsons of whom he was very proud, Cameron, Connor, Collin and Jack Devine; two sisters, Martha D. Graham of Texas and Jean E. Murawski of Florida; and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Gertrude (Duffy) Devine; two brothers Edward “Rick” Ricard Devine, Jr., and Charles G. Devine; and two sisters, Mary Jane Devine, and Ann “Nancy” S. Glidden.
Bill worked as a lineman for the Verizon phone company (formerly New England Telephone) where he worked for 40 years, before retiring. After retirement from the phone company, he enjoyed part-time work at Allen’s Harbor in North Kingstown. Bill was a graduate of North Kingstown High School, Class of 1956. In his younger years he served as a volunteer North Kingstown Fireman and was a member of the Rhode Island Air National Guard 143rd Airlift Squadron where he served as a flight crew radio operator on the C-47 (Skytrain).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a..m with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown.
A livestreaming of the Funeral Service may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FaganQuinnFuneralHome/live_videos/
In lieu of flowers contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, attn: philanthropy; Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street Suite 104
Natick, MA 01760, will be appreciated.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
