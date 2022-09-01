Johanna A. Smith-Henley

Johanna Ann Smith-Henley, 89, of South Kingstown passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was the wife of the late Morton Henley. Born in Charlestown, she was the daughter of the late Peter Michael Sullivan and Mary (Graham) Sullivan. Johanna worked as a CLA for the former Joseph H. Ladd Center for many years before retiring. She was a member of DAV Chapter 17. She was the mother of Maryellen Smith and the late R. David Smith; sister of Ann Richards; grandmother of Russell Koza III and Amy Lynn Smith; and great grandmother of Bentley Hammond.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, August 30, in St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield. Burial took place in RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
