Yvonne E. Stefano

Yvonne E. (Carriere) Stefano, 85, of Narragansett, died Tuesday, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Maurice F. Stefano.
Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Dolor and Alexina Carriere.
She is survived by two children, Dale (Nancy) Stefano of Wakefield, Diane (John) Carey of Wakefield, nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law Kathy Meka and Collette Stefano. She was the mother of the late David and Gary Stefano.
Visiting hours were held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home on Sunday October 10, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, October 11 at Christ the King Church in Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island, 02904. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneral.com.
