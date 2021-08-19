Leah E. Ribner-Martin, 20, died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Beloved daughter of Ruth Ribner and Lenore Martin of North Kingstown. Cherished granddaughter of Alice Martin (Ted Jones) and the late Donald Martin (Joan Erskine) and the late Daniel and late Lita Ribner. She is also survived by her loving aunts and uncles, Drew (Rita & Melissa), Alan (Angie), Ann (late Sam), Naomi & Carol; cousins Kenneth, Seth, Leyna, Linc & Amanda and great aunt Gail (late Frank).
Leah attended the Jewish Day school of Rhode Island, Wickford Middle School, and had completed two full years at URI after taking courses part-time while a senior at North Kingstown High School. She had already [mostly] fulfilled the requirements for the BS Animal Science degree at URI and planned to begin her professional years for the Doctor of Pharmacy degree this Fall as a P1 student. Her intentions were to combine her love of animals with her expertise in medicine through Veterinary Pharmacy.
Leah started her 4-H career in the SRI4H dairy club as a shy middle-school kid, eager to learn about the dairy world. She managed an animal from The Cottrell Homestead (a dairy farm) where she purchased and raised her own calf Nova (who she loved so much). Leah was a role model and mentor for younger kids helping them with her knowledge. Leah was on the RI State 4H quiz bowl, and judging teams, receiving top 10 placings in New England. She was a big part of our 4-H family and will sadly be missed.
Leah loved working at the Red Dog Inn and has been a very loved member of the Red Dog Family. She gave great living care to all of the dogs and cats in our care, but always took particular care of our rescue dogs waiting for their new homes. Leah recently left the Red Dog Inn and started work as a veterinary technician.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to RI 4-H Club Foundation, Southern RI Dairy Club, PO Box 1925, Kingston, RI 02881 or Young Judaea, 575 8th Ave., NY, NY 10018 or Rhode Home Rescue at www.RhodeHomeRescue.org. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
