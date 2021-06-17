Andrea R. Long

Andrea Rae (Horton) Long, age 38, died suddenly on Sunday, June 13. Andrea was the beloved daughter of Steven F. Horton of Wakefield and Lorraine A. Miller Horton of Kingston. She was born in Wakefield, RI and spent most of her life here, later living and working in Atlanta, Georgia, before recently returning to Rhode Island.
Andrea loved books, the beach, history, Game of Thrones, and her pink Red Sox hat. She loved British history and treasured memories and photos of her times in Europe and the U.K.
She was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and Florida Coastal Law School.
Passionate about women’s rights, she will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her sense of humor.
She is survived by her parents, her two brothers Gregory Horton and Eric Horton of South Kingstown, and a fiancé Keith Jarotte of Woonsocket.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St, Narragansett, RI. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be livestreamed. Please visit, https://livestream.com/stm to view.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made in Andrea’s name to either the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County (dvrcsc.org) or the Chris Collins Foundation, (chriscollinsfoundation.org).
