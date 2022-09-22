Peter L. Paquin

Peter Leo Paquin, 79, of Wakefield, passed away September 17, 2022 at the RI Veterans Home. He was born in Pawtucket, RI on July 8, 1943 to Joseph Edward and Theresa Lussier Paquin. He is survived by his wife, Jerry and sons, Samuel Robert of Hollywood, Florida and Matthew Edward of Providence and his siblings, Claire Hebert of Portsmouth, Sue and husband Richard White of Warwick, Edward and Patricia of Missouri City, Texas, Denise of Warwick, Mary of Cary, North Carolina, Marc and wife Brenda of Leland, North Carolina, and his cousin William MacKinlay and his wife Shirley of Stoughton, MA. He was predeceased by brother David of Pawtucket.
Peter was a 1961 graduate of St. Raphael Academy, Pawtucket, RI and the University of Rhode Island with the class of 1965. Upon graduation he was commissioned an Army Second Lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps. While in the Army he served in Germany, Thailand and Vietnam, where he was awarded the bronze star for valor. He left the service in the rank of Captain, returning to URI to receive a Master’s in Business Administration in Finance. He became VP of Secured Lending at Hospital Trust Bank, VP of Leach and Garner Metals, and owner and president of Page-Walker, retiring as CFO of The Task Force, Inc.
Peter loved the outdoors, especially fly fishing and surf casting Rhode Island beaches. He was a life- long member of the Tall Timbers Hunting Association, anticipating the annual post-Thanksgiving hunting trip as a highlight of the year. He passed on his outdoor skills as assistant scoutmaster of Troop 152, North Kingstown, and enjoyed camping with his sons and their fellow scouts many summers.
Devoted to family, Peter always looking forward to gatherings throughout the years. At St. Paul’s Wickford Episcopal Church he volunteered for various Art Festival and Christmas Basket activities. He was an avid reader and sports fan, and had a brief stint playing on the “senior” Providence Rugby team.
His Requiem Eucharist will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the South County Cancer Center, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
