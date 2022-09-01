Ronald E. Barlow

Ronald Edward Barlow, 66, of Warwick, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Greenwood Center. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Helen “Joan” (Jadus) Barlow.
Ronald graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1981 and was active in athletics. He played football for URI and had previously played baseball for the Pittsburg Pirates organization from 1974-1975. He was also a member of the Association of Professional Ball Players of America. Ronald went on to work as a Purchasing Agent for the URI Memorial Union until his retirement.
He is survived by his beloved children Harrison D. Barlow of Warwick and Douglas L. Barlow of West Kingston, Daughter-in-law Annaliese Barlow, and his siblings Edward Barlow, Angie Plunkett, and Julie Mickalowski. He was the brother of the late Barry Barlow and Sharon Mirocke.
His Funeral Services will be private.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick.
