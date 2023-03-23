Daniel R. Anderson

Daniel Rogers Anderson, 76, of Peace Dale passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Jacquelyn (Harris) Anderson.
Born in Warwick, RI, he was the son of the late Henry Carl Anderson and Julia B. (Mitchell) Anderson.
Dan lived in Warwick during his younger years, graduating from Pilgrim High School and the Community College of RI. His working years were spent at Derector Shipyard and Electric Boat, where he was a first class shipfitter. Dan was a skilled hobbyist, who loved creating wonderful keepsakes from stained glass, and freely gifted his creations to many people. Dan enjoyed collected Volkswagon memorabilia and had an extensive collection of all things pertaining to his beloved “bug”. Dan and Jackie appreciated all aspects of Celtic culture; they traveled to Ireland several times, and also to the Canadian Gaeltacht for Irish immersion week for countless years.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by two stepsons, Frank A. Frisella and Michael H. Frisella, and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother H. Carl Anderson and his sister Sally A. Allen, four nieces and nephews, and several grandnieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St. Wakefield, RI 02879. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
For guestbook and condolences, visit Averystortifuneral home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.