Kenneth E. Cook, Jr., 87 of South Kingstown, RI. and Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18th, 2022. Born in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Kenneth E. Cook, Sr. and Concetta M. Cook. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Marlene V. Cook for 42 years.
After graduating from South Kingstown High School, Ken joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. After serving his country, he came back to Rhode Island and entered the auto service business first by running a small-town Texaco service station in Peace Dale, RI, followed by time as an auto mechanic in Wakefield, RI. After starting his family, he entered the home oil and gas service industry. Ken spent the majority of his career at the Wakefield Branch Fuel Company in Wakefield, RI, working his way up from driver, technician through management. Upon the closing of Wakefield Branch, he went on to manage other home oil and gas business, ultimately retiring from Valliere Oil Service in Pascoag, Rhode Island.
Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Vero Beach, FL, and lived there for 20+ years, enjoying friends, golfing, dancing, card playing, going out to dinner, and enjoying the Florida retirement life. Ken’s true passion was working with his hands, building houses, and fixing anything he could get his hands on, as well as, routinely passing on this knowledge. He was a faithful Boston Red Sox fan, a voracious reader and loved to watch western movies and take his outdoor walks. Once Ken fell ill, he returned to his home in Rhode Island and enjoyed some short walks in the New England fall weather one more time.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his only living sibling, Helen Gee. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles C. Cook. He was the father of Lee Ann Cook – DeRita (husband Paul DeRita), Gary C. Cook (wife Ernalyn Cook), Tracy Cook – SanAntonio, Sue Ann Cook – Votta (husband Louis Votta), and stepchildren, Shawn Senecal, (wife Angela Senecal), Tina Rodriguez, (husband Frank), and Paula Senecal. He was the grandfather of Samantha Cook Rayta, Danielle SanAntonio Deschamps, Benjamin DeRita, Jeffrey SanAntonio, John Dhanniel (JD) Starrett, Anthony SanAntonio, Nickalus SanAntonio, Alicia Votta, Ryleah Senecal, Xavier Rodrigues, and Brody Senecal. He was the great-grandfather of Mia Rayta, Penelope Rayta, Bentley Deschamps, Layne Deschamps, and Natalia Akerley. He leaves behind many close nieces, nephews, and a beloved daughter-in-law, Robin L. Cook, all whom he cherished. We also want to recognize with heartfelt gratitude Xiomara (Mara) Tiru, who was his private nurse and cared for Ken for the last two years as if he were her own father. We will all cherish Ken’s dry sense of humor, the “Ken Cook” look that he so often gave and many wonderful memories of family card games and gatherings.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 23 at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield, RI. Burial will be at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Exeter, Rhode Island with full military honors. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 4–7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home at 88 Columbia St. Wakefield, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the “Plant a Tree” option via the online obituary page or make a small donation to the Veteran’s Cemetery Memorial Fund. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
