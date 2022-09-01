Thelma R. Spindler, 94 of North Kingstown passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was the wonderful and loving wife of over 65 years to the late George L. “Buddy” Spindler. Born in Macon, GA, she was the daughter of the late Louis C. Richardson and Iris I. (Dent) Richardson.
At a very young age, Thelma moved with her family to Portsmouth, Virginia where she grew up. Once married, she and Buddy moved to Chesapeake where they built their home and lived until his passing.
Thelma lived a beautiful and wonderful life. She enjoyed spending time with her family. After the birth of her children, she spent and devoted most of her life as a loving mother and homemaker, her most treasured role. She had many interests and loved to sew, cook, cake baking and decorating, travel, slot machines, the beach, and was an avid reader.
She was a member of the 1945 class of Woodrow Wilson High School. After graduation, worked for the Portsmouth Water Department, then as a keypunch operator at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Mostly behind the scenes, she also supported the family business, Collinwood Lanes, in Portsmouth, Virginia where she served as the company bookkeeper for many years until its closing in 1981. Along with her husband, she owned and raced numerous thoroughbred horses in Charles Town, WV during the 60’s and 70’s. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Chapter of Virginia, Driver Chapter 149 and was a Past Guardian, International Order of Job’s Daughters, Bethel 48 in Portsmouth, VA.
She leaves her loving daughter, Kathy Lischio and her husband Tom of North Kingstown. She was the mother of the late Christy Mattern. Cherished grandmother of Lisa D. Brown and her husband Kevin of North Kingstown, Todd Spindler of Johnston, Kristin Mattern of Bear, Delaware, Cody Mattern of Bear, Delaware, and great-grandmother of Connor, Kodi, Riley, Jaxson, Khloe, Domenico, Hunter, Maverick, Easton, and McKayla. She was the sister of H.C. “Sonny” Richardson of Portsmouth, VA and the late J.C. Richardson.
Her Funeral Service was held Saturday, August 27 at Quidnessett Baptist Church with burial taking place in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society will be appreciated. For online messages of condolence, visit CranstonMurphy.com.
