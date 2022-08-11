James C. Gardner

We are sad to announce James “Jamie” Cameron Gardner of Charlestown passed away unexpectedly on July 20. While his passing was sudden, we find comfort in knowing he had spent his final hours doing what he loved, playing ice hockey. He was the loving father to his talented sons Jason and Timothy. Jamie grew up in Matunuck, or as he called it ‘God’s Country.’
He was a popular local musician known for playing in a Neil Young Tribute Band as well as several original groups including Time Junction, Broken Arrows and Who I Am. He was the proprietor of the Park House in Matunuck where he carried on his beloved grandmother’s tradition of helping those in need with his kind and generous spirit. Jamie had a deep appreciation and connection to nature and Mother Earth. Throughout his life he was known to raise and care for many birds and animals, including his deer Martha. Just ask anyone in Matunuck about his pet crow Inky.
He is predeceased by his father Cameron. He leaves behind his mother Joyce, brothers Jeffrey, John (Melissa), and Joseph (Sarah), four beautiful nieces and a nephew that shares his love of music. He leaves a wonderful extended family that meant so much to him. A service will be held Friday August 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s by the Sea, Narragansett with a reception to follow at the Courthouse Center for the Arts, West Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island, 2865 Tower Hill Road, Saunderstown, RI 02874 or by going to www.riwildliferehab.org/donate.
