Everett T. Harris, 87, of Wakefield, died Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was the loving husband of Barbara W. Harris, proud father of daughters Jennifer Collins and Tacy Hackey (Robert), doting grandfather of Ted Collins, Caitlin Collins, Emily Collins-Garcia (Jhonatan), Meagan Hackey, and Sander Hackey, and amazing great-grandfather of A.J. Fayanjuola. His family was his greatest joy and the center of his life.
Ev was the youngest of three sons born to the late Rev. Everett Harris, Sr. and Clora Stanley Harris. When they were teenagers, the three boys were joined by Ruth, a little sister who somehow survived the adoration and protection of her three older brothers. Ev early on developed a healthy sense of humor and a creative zest for life.
A graduate of Alfred (NY) University, Ev became a director of development for the University of Rhode Island in 1966 and over the years served in University College and as the assistant dean for the College of Business Administration at URI. He enjoyed working with Habitat for Humanity, the South Kingstown Housing Authority, volunteering at South County Hospital, and singing bass in church and community choral groups. From 1957-1959, he served as a first lieutenant in the Army in the Fort Hamilton Overseas Replacement Station.
Of all his achievements, Ev most valued his time shepherding his grandchildren home from school on Friday afternoons, cheering his voice hoarse at sporting events “featuring” the same active crew, and capturing a summer vacation week with the whole family at Keuka Lake.
Ev was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, and an infant son Peter Timothy. His burial will be in Alfred, New York, at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.