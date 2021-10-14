George J. Murphy, Jr., 87, died October 4, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Marybeth (Hoyt) Murphy for 46 years, father of Michael N. Murphy and his wife Cara Murphy of Merrimac, MA and Bevin T. Murphy and her husband Christopher Scott of Attleboro, MA, grandfather of Audrey J.M. Scott, and brother of Joan (Murphy) Boucher and her husband George Boucher of Lake Placid, FL. He was a former Army paratrooper and a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper. George had served as Intelligence Officer with the New England Organized Crime Intelligence System (NEOCIS). He was a graduate of the US Army Officer’s Training School and the New England Law Enforcement Command Training Institute. He held three criminal justice degrees and had served as chairman of nuclear, precious metals, and industrial security groups. He also served as Regional Vice President and board of directors member for the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS). There will be no calling hours and his burial at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.