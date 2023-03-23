Barbara C. Milton

Barbara C. (Colvin) Milton, of Great Island, Narragansett and formerly of Smithfield passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023 at the age of 87. She was the only child of Harold and Ada Colvin and beloved wife of Kenneth R. Milton for 67 years.
Growing up in Providence she was a graduate of Hope High School and attended Bryant College. She married Ken in 1956 and moved to Greenville in the early 1960s. She will always be remembered as “Mrs. Milton” by many generations of students of the William Winsor School, where she was the secretary for over 30 years.
Upon her retirement Barbara and Ken built their forever home on Great Island. Barbara lived there for 23 years, during which time she enjoyed being a part of the Narragansett Seniors and traveling on their bus trips. She loved life and cherished all of her friends.
Her children, Peter K. Milton and Cynthia Milton Mehnert will always remember her love of flowers, gardening, swimming and just being “Mom.” In addition to her husband Ken, children Pete and Cindy, she is survived by her son in law Eric, grandchildren Kirsten and Bryce and great-grandchildren Melody and Liam.
Visitation to which all family and friends are invited to attend will be held on Friday, March 24 from 5-7 p.m. in The Butterfield Chapel, located at 500 Pontiac Avenue in Cranston. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Church of God, 209 Allen Avenue, Peace Dale, RI, 02879 would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be shared at www.thebutterfieldhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.