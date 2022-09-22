Jacquelynne J. Alarie, 70, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 15, 2022. She was the loving wife of William J. Alarie for 52 years. Born in New London, CT, she was a daughter of the late Reginald G. Rockwell and Harriet S. (Jenkins) Rockwell.
Mrs. Alarie was a graduate of Rhode Island College where she earned her Bachelors Degree in Psychology. She owned and operated her own online marketplace. She loved quilting, RV’ing with her husband, and spending time with family.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving sons: Jamie C. Alarie & his wife Ellen of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Brendan M. Alarie of West Warwick. She was the sister of the late Regina R. Terrill. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Her graveside service was held Monday, September 19, 2022 in Elm Grove Cemetery, Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown.
