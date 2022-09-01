Arthur L Skaggs, 93, died August 26, 2022 in Wakefield. He was born July 21, 1929 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the son of the late Melton Skaggs and Lee Dora Inman Skaggs Erath. Art served for 22 years in the U.S. Navy Seabees. He served during World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Military travels included assignments to Cuba, Newfoundland, Adak, China and Southeast Asia.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Carolyn Christopher Skaggs and children Arthur Daniel Skaggs (Bunny) of Bethel Park, PA, Mary Skaggs Carpenter (Robert) of Narragansett, Nancy Skaggs Perry (Charles) of Smithfield, NC, Jody Skaggs (Medina) of Wakefield, and David Skaggs (Christine) of Exeter. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Stephen Skaggs and a stepson, John Friel Skaggs.
After retiring from the military, Art worked in the construction restoration field. He volunteered with the Peace Corps in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, with Habitat for Humanity and was also a Hospice volunteer in New Mexico. His other interests included bee keeping, traveling, wine making, storytelling, crossword puzzles and many outdoor activities.
Calling hours were held Wednesday, August 31 at the Avery Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1 at the First Baptist Church in Wickford. Burial with military honors will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SeaBee Museum and Memorial Park, 21 Iafrate Way, North Kingstown RI for the Chapel Restoration Fund.
